Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

tattoo 775_90583980 Max Passarelli from Italy at the Dublin Tattoo Convention in the RDS today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

india-hindu-festival An Indian Hindu devotee performs rituals in the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in in Gauhati, India. Source: Anupam Nath via PA

#HONG KONG:Protesters vandalised he Hong Kong office of China’s official Xinhua News Agency for the first time during the months-long anti-government demonstrations.

#RUSSIA: Police in Russia said they opened an investigation into “sexual violence” after a video series published online showed children talking with members of the LGBT community.

#SPACE: A supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station today with sports car parts, an oven for baking cookies and a vest to protect against radiation.

PARTING SHOT

The Rugby World Cup ended today – South Africa are champions in what was a great spectacle in Yokohama. 

Siya Kolisi, the nation’s first ever black captain, addressed the media moments after the final whistle. His speech is being praised around the world. 

Comments are off as legal proceedings in one or more of the above stories are ongoing.

