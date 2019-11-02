Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Max Passarelli from Italy at the Dublin Tattoo Convention in the RDS today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

An Indian Hindu devotee performs rituals in the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in in Gauhati, India. Source: Anupam Nath via PA

#HONG KONG:Protesters vandalised he Hong Kong office of China’s official Xinhua News Agency for the first time during the months-long anti-government demonstrations.

#RUSSIA: Police in Russia said they opened an investigation into “sexual violence” after a video series published online showed children talking with members of the LGBT community.

#SPACE: A supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station today with sports car parts, an oven for baking cookies and a vest to protect against radiation.

The Rugby World Cup ended today – South Africa are champions in what was a great spectacle in Yokohama.

Siya Kolisi, the nation’s first ever black captain, addressed the media moments after the final whistle. His speech is being praised around the world.

Take a moment to watch this: South Africa just won Rugby World Cup. Rugby was always a symbol of white minority rule. Siya Kolisi, the nation’s first ever black captain delivers poetic message of hope to the poor, homeless and marginal watching at home 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WitNTU4AFZ — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 2, 2019 Source: roger bennett /Twitter

