Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardai apologised after being criticised for tweeting a meme about cycling and speeding just hours after a cyclist was killed in a collision yesterday.
- Irish Rail said it received over 145 text messages from Dart passengers since launching a service aimed at tackling anti-social or suspicious behaviour.
- A man in his 70s died after he was hit by a bus in Meath.
- The DUP announced it is stepping aside to support a UUP candidate in Fermanagh.
- A man charged with possessing a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition after gardaí stopped and searched a car travelling in north Dublin has been remanded in custody.
- The brother of one of the last of those killed and secretly buried by republicans to remain missing made a plea for information to find him.
- A man was arrested following the seizure of €100k worth of cocaine in Dublin.
WORLD
#HONG KONG:Protesters vandalised he Hong Kong office of China’s official Xinhua News Agency for the first time during the months-long anti-government demonstrations.
#RUSSIA: Police in Russia said they opened an investigation into “sexual violence” after a video series published online showed children talking with members of the LGBT community.
#SPACE: A supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station today with sports car parts, an oven for baking cookies and a vest to protect against radiation.
PARTING SHOT
The Rugby World Cup ended today – South Africa are champions in what was a great spectacle in Yokohama.
Siya Kolisi, the nation’s first ever black captain, addressed the media moments after the final whistle. His speech is being praised around the world.
