IRELAND

Protestors in Dublin earlier today marching against the war raging in Palestine. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Swimmers diving into the Forty Foot in Sandycove Dublin on a sunny day as the weather improved. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

#BRAZIL A block on Elon Musk’s X social network in Brazil started to take effect from today after a Supreme Court judge ordered its suspension.

#PORTUGAL At least four crew members have died and one is missing after a firefighting helicopter crashed into the Douro River yesterday, authorities said.

#KHARKIV At least a dozen have been killed in aerial strikes on Ukrainian and Russian border cities yesterday, with a 14-year-old girl among those killed in the Ukrainian city Kharkiv.

PARTING SHOT

Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

LEAH HOUGH HAS been crowned European junior women’s Freestyle Kayaking Champion 2024 in Graz Austria this evening.

With a very competitive finals, it all came down to Leah’s third and last ride in the competition, where she put down an unbelievable performance almost doubling second place’s score to secure the gold.

She is now World Cup 2024 and European champion 2024 – Ireland’s first ever double champion – making her the most successful freestyle kayaking athlete Ireland has ever had.