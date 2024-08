NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rhys McClenaghan reacts after competing in the Men's Pommel Horse Final on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Residents of Sunderland take to the streets to clean up after far right protests last night. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SOMALIA: An Al-Shabaab suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu killing at least 32 people and wounding scores more, in one of the deadliest strikes in the East African country in months.

#UK RIOTS: Riot police have been involved in face-offs with far-right protesters across the UK as British ministers are expected to meet to discuss the potential for further widespread disorder.

#WEST BANK: Israeli airstrikes in the occupied West Bank killed nine Palestinians, according to Israel’s army and Palestinian media, as violence flares in the Israeli-occupied territory.

#PLEA AGREEMENT: The US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants.

#ROSTOV: Ukrainian drones targeted a military airfield and oil depot in Russia, a defence source in Kyiv said today, after Moscow reported repelling the latest aerial barrage.

PARTING SHOT

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston in 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rock band Aerosmith have announced their retirement from touring after the band said it was “not possible” for frontman Steven Tyler to fully recover from a vocal cord injury.

In a statement, the band described Tyler’s voice as an “instrument like no other” and said Tyler has spent months “tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury”.

The band cancelled dates on their farewell tour, Peace Out, last September because Tyler was receiving “ongoing care” for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx.

The band said the decision to retire from touring is a “heartbreaking but necessary” one.

With the band announcing their retirement from touring, we wanted to know if readers liked Aerosmith’s music.

