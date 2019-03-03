This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Snow-ice warning, Storm Freya and Enda Kenny ‘Friend of Facebook’.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 8:17 PM
45 minutes ago 2,359 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4522424

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK03032019_Rearing to Go001 John Hayes, Zoe O’Connor and a calf sold at auction as part of the Rearing To Go mental health awareness campaign. Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD

Winter weather March 3rd 2019 Waves from Storm Freya hit the coast in Cornwall in the UK. Source: PA Images

#ISLAMIC STATE: The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join Islamic State, has said he wants to live with her in the Netherlands.

#SPACE TRAVEL: SpaceX’s new Dragon capsule successfully docked on the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX confirmed in a live broadcast.

#COMEDY CENTRAL: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah has apologised after accusations of racism and insensitivity over jokes he made about the India-Pakistan conflict.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin-born architect Kevin Roche died yesterday aged 96 and his obituary featured on the front page of the New York Times today

As well as designing the Convention Centre in Dublin, Roche created some of the most admired museums and office buildings across the United States.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Snow-ice warning for entire country as motorists urged to keep eyes on the road
    76,985  56
    2
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    63,384  88
    3
    		Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys
    56,123  31
    Fora
    1
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    432  0
    2
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    111  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    73,273  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    68,705  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    43,082  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    7,728  1
    2
    		When did Beyoncé become the Beyoncé we know today?
    5,398  0
    3
    		Hair health 101: we asked two experts about the reasons and remedies for female hair loss
    3,290  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HIGH COURT
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised over funding of Dublin's City Library at Parnell Square
    Concerns raised over funding of Dublin's City Library at Parnell Square
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    IRELAND
    Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie