Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

John Hayes, Zoe O’Connor and a calf sold at auction as part of the Rearing To Go mental health awareness campaign. Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD

Waves from Storm Freya hit the coast in Cornwall in the UK. Source: PA Images

#ISLAMIC STATE: The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join Islamic State, has said he wants to live with her in the Netherlands.

#SPACE TRAVEL: SpaceX’s new Dragon capsule successfully docked on the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX confirmed in a live broadcast.

#COMEDY CENTRAL: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah has apologised after accusations of racism and insensitivity over jokes he made about the India-Pakistan conflict.

PARTING SHOT

Kevin Roche was one of the rare architects who was admired and trusted by corporate executives, museum boards and government officials, who allowed him wide leeway in expressing his restless formal imagination. He has died at 96. https://t.co/RxOuMCmknb — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) March 3, 2019 Source: New York Times Arts /Twitter

Dublin-born architect Kevin Roche died yesterday aged 96 and his obituary featured on the front page of the New York Times today.

As well as designing the Convention Centre in Dublin, Roche created some of the most admired museums and office buildings across the United States.