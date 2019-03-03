Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There’s a snow-ice warning in place for the entire country and a number of road routes are disrupted by snow.
- A UK newspaper has published a memo claiming that Enda Kenny offered to lobby on Facebook’s behalf while Taoiseach.
- Jacqueline Connolly has said that a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing her sister Clodagh and their three children.
- Concerns have been raised over the funding of Dublin’s City Library at Parnell Square.
- Nine people have been arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 have been seized after searches in Dublin and Wexford.
- A man in his 40s was killed in a road traffic incident in Kerry.
WORLD
#ISLAMIC STATE: The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join Islamic State, has said he wants to live with her in the Netherlands.
#SPACE TRAVEL: SpaceX’s new Dragon capsule successfully docked on the International Space Station, NASA and SpaceX confirmed in a live broadcast.
#COMEDY CENTRAL: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah has apologised after accusations of racism and insensitivity over jokes he made about the India-Pakistan conflict.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin-born architect Kevin Roche died yesterday aged 96 and his obituary featured on the front page of the New York Times today.
As well as designing the Convention Centre in Dublin, Roche created some of the most admired museums and office buildings across the United States.
