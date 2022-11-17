Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD as he visited the construction site of the National Children's Hospital Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour in Durham, England as the UK prepared for miserable conditions. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Ukraine’s allies to share “all the data” held on the missile that landed in Poland.

#MH17: A Dutch Court has convicted three men and acquitted one over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014.

#COP27: UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged rich and developing nations to stop the “finger pointing” at crunch climate talks and reach a deal on covering the losses suffered by vulnerable nations battered by weather disasters.

#PELOSI: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership position in the new US Congress.

PARTING SHOT

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.

Listen to the second episode here: