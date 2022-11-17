Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 17 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

35 minutes ago 622 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

National Childrens Hospital 001 Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD as he visited the construction site of the National Children's Hospital Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs today. 
  • A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.
  • An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle collision involving an unmarked garda car.
  • Labour leader Ivana Bacik has claimed that an individual currently in a “key leadership role” in Blackrock College was informed of abuse allegations at the school 20 years ago. 
  • Garda forensic experts have completed their scientific examination of the fatal blast site at Creeslough, Co Donegal.
  • Nine toll roads will see their usage fees increase by almost 10% on 1 January 2023 as operators seek to keep tolls in line with inflation.
  • A group of neighbours have objected to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving causes a noise nuisance and “obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people”.
  • A Polish man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for transporting over €1.5 million worth of cannabis.

INTERNATIONAL

waves-crash-against-the-lighthouse-in-seaham-harbour-county-durham-motorists-are-being-warned-to-stay-off-the-roads-as-cars-have-become-stuck-in-flood-water-caused-by-downpours-and-the-uk-prepares-t Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour in Durham, England as the UK prepared for miserable conditions. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Ukraine’s allies to share “all the data” held on the missile that landed in Poland.

#MH17: A Dutch Court has convicted three men and acquitted one over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014.

#COP27: UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged rich and developing nations to stop the “finger pointing” at crunch climate talks and reach a deal on covering the losses suffered by vulnerable nations battered by weather disasters.

#PELOSI: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership position in the new US Congress.

PARTING SHOT

Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.

Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.

Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.

Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.

Listen to the second episode here: 

Listen on your podcast app

