NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Newly-appointed Minister for Justic Jim O'Callaghan pictured with President Michael D. Higgins. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump pictured signing an executive order. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has signalled that all imports into the country will face tariffs, a move that could hit Ireland’s trade with the US

#OSCARS: Emilia Perez leads the Oscar nominations, while Belfast-born screen editor Nick Emerson, who edited the the Vatican thriller Conclave, was nominated for Best Editing

#NORTHERN IRELAND: An application to dismiss two charges facing Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife in the historical sex offences case involving them both has been delayed again

#UK: The Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is likely to die behind bars after receiving one of the highest minimum terms on record for the murder of three girls at a dance class

#CALIFORNIA: Trump has threatened to withhold federal disaster aid for wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles unless California leaders change the state’s approach on its management of water

PARTING SHOT

Empty aisles at Tesco Inchicore this evening. The Journal / Stephen McDermott The Journal / Stephen McDermott / Stephen McDermott

As the nation braces for possibly its worst storm in recent memory, the public has prepared in the only way we know how – stocking up on bread.

While the photos may look like a cause for alarm ahead of the status-red winds, there’s no need for a ‘bread’ alert, retailers have said.