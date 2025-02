NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Britain's Keir Starmer greeted by Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WHITE HOUSE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Donald Trump to plead for a US “backstop” to any Ukraine ceasefire, insisting it would be the only way to deter Russia’s Vladimir Putin from invading again

#GAZA: An investigation has determined that Hamas was able to carry out their 7 October attack because the Israeli army misjudged the militant group’s intentions and underestimated its capabilities

#FLORIDA: Andrew Tate, who had been facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, has landed in the US after a travel ban imposed on the pair during a human trafficking investigation was lifted

#VATICAN: Pope Francis’ “clinical conditions” have been “confirmed to be improving”, the Vatican said in an update this evening

PARTING SHOT

Gene Hackman, who was found dead in his home in New Mexico at the age of 95 yesterday, was once voted as likely to flop in showbiz.

Instead he went on to enjoy a storied, Oscar-winning career as an everyman actor who mined personal pain to give intense, edgy performances.

Known best for thrillers and action-packed films including The French Connection, The Conversation and Unforgiven, Hackman also starred at the titular character in Wes Anderson’s 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums.