NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Louise Cantillon, and Síomha Ní Ruairc in Bray, Co Wicklow, showcasing untranslatable Irish words as part of Fáilte Ireland’s Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrations. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Nuns taking part in rosary for Pope Francis's health tonight in St Peter's Square Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis remains in a “stable” condition and thanked people for their prayers in an audio message played in St Peter’s Square tonight.

#EU DEFENCE: Member States have signed off on plans to massively boost EU defences at a special summit meeting this evening.

#ECB: The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 2.5%.

#GAZA: Hamas said Donald Trump’s threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire, after the US president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be “DEAD”.

#MOON LANDING: A privately-owned lunar lander touched down near the Moon’s south pole, but as the minutes ticked by, flight controllers could not confirm its condition or whether it was even upright.

#MELBOURNE: Passengers aboard a flight in Australia overpowered a 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun and ammunition as he tried to board a plane near Melbourne after sneaking into the airport.

PARTING SHOT

Ever had a feeling that you couldn’t quite put into words?

With Seachtain na Gaeilge here, Fáilte Ireland is celebrating the beauty of our native language by reinvigorating five untranslatable Irish words.

· Sceitimíní (shkeh-tim-een-ee) – Rapturous excitement

You know that feeling, that giddiness that arrives when your long-awaited trip finally gets out of the group chat, your bags are packed, and adventure awaits.

· Ragaire (RA-gerra) – Late-night wanderer

Someone who loves to stay up late, chatting, exploring, or making the most of the Irish nightlife—this very old Irish word proves that our ancestors enjoyed a late-night wander as much as we do today.

· Suaimhneas (Soo-iv-ness) – Peace, tranquillity

The deep sense of calm you feel when gazing at the Atlantic, savouring the last bite of a perfect meal, or unwinding after a sea swim and sauna.

· Bachram (BOCH-rum) – Boisterous behaviour

The lively, infectious energy of a weekend away with old friends—the kind of laughter and craic that never gets old.

· Gliondar (glun-dur) – Gladness, joyfulness, utter delight

The overwhelming feeling of happiness when you arrive at a breathtaking Irish destination, your heart full and your soul uplifted.

So, the next time you’re feeling the Sceitimíní, soaking up some Suaimhneas, or embracing the Bachram, why not throw in a cúpla focal.