#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 22 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 22 May 2022, 7:00 PM
28 minutes ago 866 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5770765

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

CITIZENS ASSEMBLY LORD MAYOR MX The mayors of Dublin's four local authorities, pictured with Jim Gavin, chair of the Dublin Citizens' Assembly on a directly elected mayor Source: Citizens' Assembly

  • An officer in the Irish military’s response to cyber threats said the State must maintain momentum to prevent future online attacks.
  • Gardaí arrested two men following an investigation of an aggravated burglary in Meath this week.
  • Alliance leader Naomi Long said the UK government has sometimes used Northern Ireland as “a bit of a play thing”, which is “damaging” relations and devolution.
  • The mayors of Dublin’s four local authorities said they would support the introduction of a directly elected mayor, as meetings of a Citizens’ Assembly on the issue continue
  • Two men were arrested after an alleged burglary in an industrial park in Dublin 10 yesterday
  • The state’s planning watchdog told South Dublin County Council to remove its effective ban on all future developments of new data centres within its administrative area
  • Two cases of a newly classified Covid-19 variant of concern were confirmed here

WORLD

NO FEE 0195 UK nuclear power plan Press Irish MEP Grace O'Sullivan was one of the delegates due to travel to Palestine via Tel Aviv. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

#EUROPE: A delegation of six MEPs cancelled a trip to Gaza after its chair was denied entry to Israel

#UKRAINE: Russian forces pursued their bombardment of frontline cities today, seeking to gain military momentum as Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy warned that only a diplomatic breakthrough rather than an outright military victory can end the war

#MONKEYPOX: A UK health official said the country is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

screenshot-2022-05-22-10-03-23-am-390x285 Some of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack Source: PA

Survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack and the city’s Mayor Andy Burnham are among those marking the fifth anniversary of the tragedy before running a 10km race through the city.

More than 20,000 racers in Sunday’s Great Manchester Run are applauding the 22 victims ahead of the starting pistol, while church bells will toll at 10.31pm – the time a bomb was detonated at the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie