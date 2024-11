NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin artist Gerard Byrne with his painting Always Sunday on Sandymount Strand, to be up for auction in support of Dublin Simon Community. Exhibition and online bidding open at Gormleys on 28 Nov. Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke billows from several places in Beirut following heavy Israeli air raids this morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: The Israeli Cabinet is to discuss a ceasefire deal to end fighting in Lebanon this evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine overnight, damaging buildings and “critical infrastructure” in several regions.

#PAKISTAN: Protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan today killed four members of the nation’s security forces, as the crowds closed in on the centre of the capital.

#TARIFFS: US President-elect Donald Trump is threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.

PARTING SHOT

Advertisement

John Tinniswood, who passed away yesterday at the age of 112. Guinness World Records Guinness World Records

“Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone.”

That was the life advice to the younger generation that was offered by John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, who died today at the grand age of 112.

What was the secret to his long life? Nothing in particular, according to him.

He previously told Guinness World Records that there was no secret to his long life, and that he didn’t follow a particular diet – although he did enjoy a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday.

Born just 20 years after the formation of Liverpool F.C., he was a lifelong fan, and saw all eight of the club’s FA wins, the records reported.

Tinniswood holds the title of the fourth oldest man in the world, with the record of oldest held by Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 116.