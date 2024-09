NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the 353 Samba Club who will be performing as part of City Sounds during this Friday’s Culture Night. Over 300 free events will take place across Dublin city and county. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

INTERNATIONAL

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP / Invision/AP

#LEBANON: Nine people died and around 2,800 have been reported wounded when Hezbollah members’ paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon today.

#FRANCE: “I am a rapist,” said a Frenchman accused of drugging his wife so that he and dozens of strangers could sexually assault her, his first testimony in a trial that has horrified France.

#MANHATTEN: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in an indictment unsealed that accuses the superstar rapper of engaging in decades of sexual abuse of women.

#KYLE CLIFFORD: The daughter of a BBC commentator had been tied to a chair in an incident which saw her and her sister shot with a crossbow and their mother suffer multiple injuries in a stabbing, a court heard today.

#US: Donald Trump said US President Joe Biden contacted him after his attempted shooting to ask about his wellbeing.

PARTING SHOT

There's clear blue skies in Ratheniska, Co Laois today. Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal / The Journal

Around 75,000 people attended the National Ploughing Championship today in Co Laois, up considerably on the 66,000 or so who attended the opening day last year.

Heavy rain impacted opening day attendance last year, but the blue sky today brought the crowds back.

This year marks the 93rd National Ploughing Championships and as the event returned to Ratheniska, we wanted to know in our daily poll: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?

More than 275,000 people are expected to attend across the three days, but have you ever been among these crowds?

Take part in our poll here or see how others have been voting.