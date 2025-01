NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Opposition parties showed rare unity today over the ongoing speaking rights row. Rolling News Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue vehicles are seen near a crime scene in Aschaffenburg, Germany Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: A man and a two-year-old boy were killed in stabbing attack in Bavaria, Germany.

#USA: US government workers in diversity jobs will be put on leave as Trump has ordered several programmes to shut

#ATLANTIC: Several transatlantic commercial flights have reached speeds of well over 1,200 kilometres per hour due to a powerful jet stream this week

#UKRAINE: Donald Trump has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make a deal to end the grinding Ukraine war “now” or face tariff hikes and more sanctions

#UK: Prince Harry has settled his legal action against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information-gathering shortly before the start of a weeks-long trial

PARTING SHOT

Irish singer and sax player Paddy Cole has died, aged 85.

The Co Monaghan native and ‘King of the Swingers‘ was a showband veteran, having joined the Capitol Showband in the 1960s. Cole also had a lengthy career in broadcasting, hosting a weekly music programme on Sunshine Radio