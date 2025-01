NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Image of the Northern Lights this evening in Co Donegal Maria Delaney / The Journal Maria Delaney / The Journal / The Journal

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NEW ORLEANS: At least 10 people died and dozens were injured following a “mass casualty incident” in New Orleans, after a vehicle was driven into a crowd celebrating the New Year.

#GAZA: An Israeli air strike killed at least 15 people in the territory’s north today, Gaza’s civil defence agency said, in what it called the first deadly attack of the New Year.

#MUAN: South Korean investigators probing a Jeju Air crash which killed 179 people said they will send one of the retrieved black boxes to the United States for analysis.

#GERMANY: The German Government condemned a series of incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked and injured, mostly with fireworks.

#EU PRESIDENCY: Poland assumed the European Union presidency from Viktor Orban’s Hungary.

#SCHENGEN ZONE: Romania and Bulgaria became full members of the Schengen zone, expanding the borderless area to 29 members and ending a 13-year wait for the two eastern European countries.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Australia celebrated the arrival of 2025 with a midnight fireworks display on Sydney Harbour Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

2024 IS OVER and with a New Year comes a new resolve for some people.

There will be some who see a new year as a good way to kick start a new habit or cut out an old one.

However, others think resolutions don’t work and just put unnecessary pressure on people at what can already be a stressful time.

So in today’s poll we wanted to know: Did you make a New Year’s resolution?

Take part in our poll here, or see how others have been voting.