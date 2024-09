NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Musicians Meadhbh Hayes, Jimmy Crowley and Ger Wolfe launching the 45th Cork Folk Festival, which will be held from 2-6 October.

INTERNATIONAL

Joe Biden and Donald Trump pictured close to one another at the 9/11 memorial in New York Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli air strikes across Gaza hit a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinian families as well as two homes, killing at least 34 people, including 19 women and children.

#9/11: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands today at New York’s 9/11 memorial to mark the anniversary of the attacks, briefly putting politics aside hours after they clashed in a fiery presidential debate.

#UK: A heated political row has begun in the UK after the British Government approved plans yesterday to cut allowances for fuel during the winter for nearly 10 million pensioners.

#WEST BANK: Palestinians living in the northern West Bank spoke to The Journal about the fear and loss experienced since Israeli forces began a series of assaults that has left dozens of people dead and neighbourhoods in ruins.

PARTING SHOT

Kamala Harris and popstar Taylor Swift Alamy Alamy

Shortly after the lights went down on the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump last night, American singer Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Harris for the presidency.

Celebrity endorsements are not uncommon in politics but Swift’s voice, which had stayed quiet about the election until now, carries particularly heavy weight given the scale of her support base, which has skyrocketed in recent years.

The endorsement after the debate also came at a time when Swift herself was facing scrutiny over her political position.

Read more from our reporter Lauren Boland on Swift’s endorsement of Harris and why it matters.