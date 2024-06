NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

ELECTIONS

Billy Kelleher shares a joke with a member of An Garda SIochána. Alamy Alamy

John Moran won the race to become Limerick’s first ever directly elected mayor .

. Two sitting MEPs, Clare Daly and Ciarán Cuffe, were both eliminated during the course of the counting in the Dublin constituency.

during the course of the counting in the Dublin constituency. Sinn Féin candidates vying for a seat in the European Parliament in the Midlands-North-West constituency said they were “resigned” to not winning a seat.

to not winning a seat. As the counting drew close to a conclusion in the local elections , Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were tied for the highest number of seats won.

, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were tied for the highest number of seats won. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan hit out against what he deemed “inappropriate” and “wrong” attacks on his party from members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

IRELAND

An inquest into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí was been adjourned to allow his family seek an explanation from the DPP why no officer will face prosecution over his death.

by gardaí was been adjourned to allow his family seek an explanation from the DPP why no officer will face prosecution over his death. The cornerstone of the government’s housing policy was causing upset before it has even passed, with the opposition hitting out at the proposal to guillotine the legislation.

was causing upset before it has even passed, with the opposition hitting out at the proposal to guillotine the legislation. Inland Fisheries Ireland continued to investigate a pollution incident that killed at least 5,000 fish in the River Allow, a tributary of the Munster Blackwater in north Co Cork.

in the River Allow, a tributary of the Munster Blackwater in north Co Cork. Gardaí arrested one man during the course of a public order incident during an ongoing anti-migrant protest at the entrance of a site where modular housing for Ukrainians is being built in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

at the entrance of a site where modular housing for Ukrainians is being built in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys said she was consulting with the Attorney General about how a ban on the XL Bully would work in Ireland in a speech addressing the Seanaid this afternoon.

INTERNATIONAL

Hunter Biden with his mother Jill and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, walking out of federal court after hearing his guilty verdict, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GUILTY Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial.

#MALAWI Soldier continued searching mountainous forests near a city in northern Malawi after a military plane carrying the country’s vice president and a former first lady went missing in the area.

#TURBULENCE Compensation was offered to passengers of a Singapore Airlines flight which hit extreme turbulence last month in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.

#PALESTINE Israeli forces killed four people in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority said, one of whom the military said had started a fire at an Israeli outpost.

PARTING SHOT

Talent Gumade, originally from Zimbabwe, with his daughter Sky after receiving his citizenship at the citizenship ceremonies at the INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry. Eamon Ward Eamon Ward