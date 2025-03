NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Revellers watch as floats from the Dublin Parade make their way through the city. rollingnews.ie rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

A marcher in the New York St Patrick's Day parade plays the bagpipes on a Fifth Avenue in the city today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Aggression cannot be rewarded, Tánaiste Simon Harris said today in New York when asked about US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaking tomorrow.

#LEBANON The Israeli military has said it has killed two suspected Hezbollah members in an air strike near the city of Tyre in South Lebanon.

#USA Unusually vicious and damaging weather across multiple US states resulted in violent tornadoes, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires over the weekend, leaving at least 39 people dead.

#RED SEA Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed to have twice attacked an American aircraft carrier group within 24 hours, calling it retaliation for deadly US strikes.

#NORTH MACEDONIA Authorities have detained 15 people and ordered a nationwide review of entertainment venue licenses after a nightclub fire left 59 people dead and 155 injured.

PARTING SHOT

While we’re all safe at home in Ireland a group of Irish men and women are in the hills of South Lebanon on a peacekeeping mission with the United Nations.

They received their service medals today and sprigs of Shamrock in an event at their camp near At Tiri.

Today, 213 members of IRISHPOLBATT—113 Irish & 100 Polish—were awarded the UNIFIL medal today, recognising their dedication to peacekeeping.



On this special #StPatricksDay, we honour their service & celebrate our proud heritage.



Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh ☘️ pic.twitter.com/OscMzW0NZp — 125 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL (@irishpolbatt) March 17, 2025