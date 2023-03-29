Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo The River Liffey at night Alamy Stock Photo

The government survived a confidence motion that emerged amidst the political furore over its decision to end the eviction ban .

US President Joe Biden said the increased terror threat in Northern Ireland won’t impact his planned upcoming visit.

said the increased terror threat in Northern Ireland won’t impact his planned upcoming visit. Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman told the Commission of Investigation into the Grace case that it is “imperative” it completes its work by March next year.

that it is “imperative” it completes its work by March next year. Fans and colleagues paid tribute to “trailblazing” Liverpool-born comedian Paul O’Grady who died yesterday at the age of 67.

who died yesterday at the age of 67. House prices fell very slightly in the first three months of this year, according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

fell very slightly in the first three months of this year, according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie. In a High Court hearing, the former principal of Wilson’s Hospital school described Enoch Burke’s “public outbursts” at a religious service and a follow-up dinner as being “wholly disrespectful”, “serious misbehaviour” and “unprofessional”.

“public outbursts” at a religious service and a follow-up dinner as being “wholly disrespectful”, “serious misbehaviour” and “unprofessional”. The HSE is urging parents who plan to travel abroad with children during the Easter break to ensure that they have been vaccinated against measles as outbreaks are recorded internationally.

who plan to travel abroad with children during the Easter break to ensure that they have been vaccinated against measles as outbreaks are recorded internationally. Cork University Hospital has reached an overcrowding record with 90 patients without a bed today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

THE WORLD

PA Images. PA Images.

#UKRAINE The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a rare visit as the facility is currently controlled by Russian forces.

Advertisement

#MEXICO At least 38 people have died due to a fire at an immigration detention centre in Mexico near the US border.

#THE VATICAN Pope Francis has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and requires “a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment”.

PARTING SHOT

A rare observable ‘lunar occulation of Venus’ was visible in the skies last week, an event when the cresent moon and planet Venus appear close together in the night sky – this photo was taken of the view from India:

Alamy Alamy

If you are reading this is in your email inbox and cannot view the image, click here to see it on our website.