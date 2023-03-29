Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a rare visit as the facility is currently controlled by Russian forces.
#MEXICO At least 38 people have died due to a fire at an immigration detention centre in Mexico near the US border.
#THE VATICAN Pope Francis has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and requires “a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment”.
A rare observable ‘lunar occulation of Venus’ was visible in the skies last week, an event when the cresent moon and planet Venus appear close together in the night sky – this photo was taken of the view from India:
If you are reading this is in your email inbox and cannot view the image, click here to see it on our website.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site