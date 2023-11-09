Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Floral tributes and candles surround a photograph left at the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where Ashling Murphy was found dead (Niall Carson/PA)

THE WORLD

Israeli ground forces entered the Gaza Strip as they press ahead with their war against Hamas militants (Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP)

#GAZA The White House claimed that Israel will put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on northern Gaza starting today.

#UK Confusion and anger continued over comments made by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she used Northern Ireland as a point of comparison as she characterised pro-Palestinian demonstrations planned for the UK on Armistice Day as “hate marches”. Among those chiming in was the Taoiseach, who said he can’t really interpret the comments.

#MADRID Veteran Spanish politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, a member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, was taken to hospital after being shot in a street.

PARTING SHOT

Launch of the new initiative in Dublin today.

The first of Dublin City Council’s new Communication Boards was unveiled this morning in Herbert Park by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, Roderic O’Gorman.

DCC will be installing these Boards in all its park playgrounds over the coming months as part of a three-year plan for the capital to become an autism-friendly city.

Communication Boards are primarily a communications support, with particular benefit to children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal and/or have communication difficulties.

“Building an inclusive Dublin is not just a goal; it’s a responsibility on all of us. For some children who have speech difficulties or find it difficult to communicate verbally, these Communication Boards make it easier to convey what they are trying to communicate,” de Róiste said.

“The symbols are clearly marked out and range from asking a question, to highlighting how they are feeling, or where they would like to go within the park.”

