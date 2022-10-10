Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deer in the Phoenix Park at the weekend Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Books of condolences opened across the country today in tribute to the victims of the tragic incident in Creeslough.

to the victims of the tragic incident in Creeslough. The editor of the magazine that revealed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaked a confidential document lodged defamation proceedings against Varadkar in the High Court.

leaked a confidential document lodged defamation proceedings against Varadkar in the High Court. A woman and a baby boy whose deaths in Dublin 15 are being investigated by gardaí were named locally as Kate Donohoe and Vincent.

whose deaths in Dublin 15 are being investigated by gardaí were named locally as Kate Donohoe and Vincent. Heatwaves are forecast to become so extreme in some regions of the world that they will be uninhabitable for humans within decades, according to a new report.

for humans within decades, according to a new report. Lawyers for Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch , who is accused of murder at the Regency Hotel in 2016, said it is “all systems go” for a trial next week.

, who is accused of murder at the Regency Hotel in 2016, said it is “all systems go” for a trial next week. Local councillors condemned a fire that was started in Weaver Park , Dublin 8 yesterday, damaging wooden climbing frames and play areas.

, Dublin 8 yesterday, damaging wooden climbing frames and play areas. A man is in critical condition following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Monaghan.

following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Monaghan. Revenue officers and gardaí seized €1.26 million worth of cocaine at Dublin Port today and arrested a man and a woman.

THE WORLD

A dinosaur teddy in the rubble at Zaporizhzhia Source: ABACA/PA Images

#UKRAINE The biggest wave of strikes across Ukraine in months killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 80 others.

Advertisement

#USA Jury selection started in the Los Angeles sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein where he faces 11 charges for alleged incidents between 2004 and 2013.

#VENEZUELA At least 22 people died due to a landslide in Santo Michelena, Venezuela that was fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain.

PARTING SHOT

Three days on from the explosion in Creeslough, the local community and the rest of the country is still trying to understand the depth of the tragedy.

Those who knew the 10 people who lost their lives have shared memories and details of their loved ones, highlighting how much they will be missed and remembered.

Here is where you can find the tributes that have been shared publicly for each of the individuals, as well as the details of their funerals.