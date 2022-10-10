Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The biggest wave of strikes across Ukraine in months killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 80 others.
#USA Jury selection started in the Los Angeles sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein where he faces 11 charges for alleged incidents between 2004 and 2013.
#VENEZUELA At least 22 people died due to a landslide in Santo Michelena, Venezuela that was fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain.
Three days on from the explosion in Creeslough, the local community and the rest of the country is still trying to understand the depth of the tragedy.
Those who knew the 10 people who lost their lives have shared memories and details of their loved ones, highlighting how much they will be missed and remembered.
Here is where you can find the tributes that have been shared publicly for each of the individuals, as well as the details of their funerals.
