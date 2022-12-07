Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up?
The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
THE WORLD
#SPAIN More than 150 people were injured today when a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona
#CHINA China announced a nationwide loosening of Covid-19 restrictions following protests.
#NEW ZEALAND A New Zealand court took temporary custody of a sick infant whose parents blocked life-saving heart surgery because potential blood donors could be vaccinated against Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
Congratulations to Maria Delaney, Editor of Journal Media’s investigative platform Noteworthy, who today won the Special Interest category at the Mental Health Media Awards.
