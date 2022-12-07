Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up?

IRELAND

Light snow on Luganquilla Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Children’s hospitals across Dublin are under extreme pressure due to the high number of sick children presenting in emergency departments and the number of very sick children already receiving care.

across Dublin are under extreme pressure due to the high number of sick children presenting in emergency departments and the number of very sick children already receiving care. A child in Ireland has died from invasive Group A Strep.

in Ireland has died from invasive Group A Strep. The government approved a new short-term let register with the aim of bringing 12,000 properties back into long-term use.

back into long-term use. PSNI detectives arrested two men as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry.

of Mark Lovell in Newry. The Environmental Protection Agency warned that Ireland’s rising levels of waste make it difficult to maintain or increase recycling rates.

make it difficult to maintain or increase recycling rates. A proposed overhaul of the jobseeker’s benefit could change the payment structure to make it directly proportional to the recipient’s previous earnings.

could change the payment structure to make it directly proportional to the recipient’s previous earnings. A senior diplomat and former Irish Defence Forces officer survived a bomb blast that struck a United Nations convoy he was travelling on board in Yemen.

that struck a United Nations convoy he was travelling on board in Yemen. As the cold snap sets in, here’s what you need to know.

THE WORLD

The trains collided near Barcelona. Photo from Martin Sánchez, a Montcada local who has been to the scene of the collision.

#SPAIN More than 150 people were injured today when a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona

#CHINA China announced a nationwide loosening of Covid-19 restrictions following protests.

#NEW ZEALAND A New Zealand court took temporary custody of a sick infant whose parents blocked life-saving heart surgery because potential blood donors could be vaccinated against Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Congratulations to Maria Delaney, Editor of Journal Media’s investigative platform Noteworthy, who today won the Special Interest category at the Mental Health Media Awards.

Congratulations to @mhdelaney for this important reporting on an ongoing gap in services for people with eating disorders.

Incredible room of advocates, campaigners, workers and witnesses at the #MHMA2022 awards today.

Read Maria's piece here: https://t.co/p4s07OEBSO https://t.co/tQAWuBMcAk — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) December 7, 2022 Source: TheJournal.ie /Twitter