Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 1,392 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up?

The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SNOW ON THE LUG 2A0913 Light snow on Luganquilla Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Children’s hospitals across Dublin are under extreme pressure due to the high number of sick children presenting in emergency departments and the number of very sick children already receiving care.  
  • A child in Ireland has died from invasive Group A Strep.
  • The government approved a new short-term let register with the aim of bringing 12,000 properties back into long-term use.
  • PSNI detectives arrested two men as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency warned that Ireland’s rising levels of waste make it difficult to maintain or increase recycling rates.
  • proposed overhaul of the jobseeker’s benefit could change the payment structure to make it directly proportional to the recipient’s previous earnings.
  • A senior diplomat and former Irish Defence Forces officer survived a bomb blast that struck a United Nations convoy he was travelling on board in Yemen. 
  •  As the cold snap sets in, here’s what you need to know.

THE WORLD

WhatsApp Image 2022-12-07 at 10.17.02 (1) The trains collided near Barcelona. Photo from Martin Sánchez, a Montcada local who has been to the scene of the collision.

#SPAIN More than 150 people were injured today when a train ran into the back of another at a station near Barcelona

#CHINA China announced a nationwide loosening of Covid-19 restrictions following protests.

#NEW ZEALAND A New Zealand court took temporary custody of a sick infant whose parents blocked life-saving heart surgery because potential blood donors could be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

PARTING SHOT

Congratulations to Maria Delaney, Editor of Journal Media’s investigative platform Noteworthy, who today won the Special Interest category at the Mental Health Media Awards.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie