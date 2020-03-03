The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: As the WHO said the world is in “uncharted territory”, Google has asked most of its 8,000 Dublin staff to work from home after a staff member reported flu-like symptoms.

2. #ADVICE: Health officials last night met with the parents of a Dublin school in which a male student is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

3. #IN DOUBT: Minister for Sport Shane Ross has said Dublin’s hosting of four Euro 2020 games this summer will be “monitored very closely” due to the spread of the virus.

4. #ISRAEL: In the third general election in less than a year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again looks to be short of a majority despite his Likud party likely winning the most seats.

5. #WILLIAM AND KATE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Ireland today for a three-day visit and will first meet with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtarain.

6. #TOMMY ROBINSON: British far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.

7. #PRIMARY COLOURS: It’s Super Tuesday in the US presidential race, with Joe Biden seeking to build on significant momentum going into today.

8. #HARBALL: Veteran US news anchor Chris Matthews has quit his MSNBC show, citing making inappropriate comments about women.

