Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The 999 emergency line for Dublin Fire Brigade suffered an outage forcing calls to be transferred to nationwide call centres, The Journal has learned.
- The numbers of patients on trolleys has almost doubled this October when compared to the same time period in 2020, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has claimed.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,963 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Met Éireann has issued five status yellow wind warnings covering all counties.
- Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man (21) died in a car crash overnight in Co Galway.
- Gardaí have launched an appeal for help from the public to assist them in identifying four people found dead in the waters off the west coast.
- A woman has died after being struck by a car in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services were called to the scene on Davitt Road in Drimnagh at 1.45am.
- Almost half of people in Ireland – 45% - believe the cattle population should be limited or reduced as part of climate measures.
World
#JAPAN A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows.
#BRITAIN Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have reached an agreement to de-escalate their increasingly bitter dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.
#SCOTLAND The COP26 President has said this year’s UN climate summit is the “last, best hope” of keeping a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees within reach.
#USA Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the film set of Rust, calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.
#ITALY G20 leaders gather for a second day of their Rome summit today, with all eyes on whether they can deliver a meaningful commitment on climate change ahead of crucial UN talks.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Parting Shot
It has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save the planet’s climate, the COP26 in Glasgow.
The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.
This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.
COMMENTS