Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

999 emergency call outage, numbers on trollies grow and two fatal road collisions.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 7:40 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Spooktacular 02 Stephen Bell conducts the The RTÉ Concert Orchestra at their Hallowe’en family concert Spooktacular at the National Concert Hall. Source: Andres Poveda

World

rome-italy-31st-oct-2021-l-r-spanish-prime-minister-pedro-sanchez-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-australian-prime-minister-scott-morrison-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-italian-prime-m Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson toss coins in the Trevi fountain during their visit to the famous fountain on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#JAPAN A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows.

#BRITAIN Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have reached an agreement to de-escalate their increasingly bitter dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

#SCOTLAND The COP26 President has said this year’s UN climate summit is the “last, best hope” of keeping a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees within reach.

#USA Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the film set of Rust, calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

#ITALY G20 leaders gather for a second day of their Rome summit today, with all eyes on whether they can deliver a meaningful commitment on climate change ahead of crucial UN talks.

Parting Shot

It has been hailed as the last gasp effort to save the planet’s climate, the COP26 in Glasgow. 

The event will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter

 This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.

About the author:

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

