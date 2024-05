NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Blow The Dust Orchestra members Pauline Johnson and Robert Daly. It's part of a National Concert Hall programme encouraging older people to rediscover the joys of playing an instrument Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

WORLD

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah in Gaza on 11 May Ismael Abu Dayyah / AP/PA Ismael Abu Dayyah / AP/PA / AP/PA

#GAZA: Thousands of people fled northern Gaza today as renewed shelling pounded areas where Israel says Hamas militants have regrouped, despite having announced them cleared months ago.

#TRUMP TRIAL: Donald Trump’s one-time fixer and the star prosecution witness in the former president’s historic criminal trial testified that he lied and bullied for his former boss who looked on silently.

#EUROVISION: The organisers of the Eurovision has said it “regrets” that some delegations did not “respect the spirit of the rules and the competition both onsite and during their broadcasts”.

#SPAIN: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists won a clear victory in yesterday’s Catalan regional election, in which Carles Puigdemont and fellow separatists lost their majority after 10 years in power.

PARTING SHOT

Israeli singer Eden Golan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Amid all the social media praise for the performance of Bambie Thug in Saturday night’s Eurovision final, there was also some surprise expressed among viewers at the fact that televoters in Ireland awarded ten points to Israel.

But while Ireland’s ten points for Israel may have raised eyebrows among some viewers on Saturday night, people familiar with Eurovision voting patterns were far from surprised.