NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene where Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a human hand at the Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Candles left outside the entrance of Gemelli Hospital in Rome for Pope Francis, who is suffering from double pneumonia. Alamy Alamy

#GERMANY: A man was seriously injured following an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin

#WASHINGTON: A far-right French leader cancelled his speech at a US conference after Steve Bannon made a gesture, similar to a Nazi salute

#ROME: Doctors said Pope Francis is to remain in hospital for another week

PARTING SHOT

A Hitler-style moustache drawn on an Olaf Scholz poster - a common sight for election posters in the country. Alamy Alamy

Ahead of important elections in Germany, our reporter Eoghan Dalton has been speaking to voters in Berlin and reporting on what the Irish public should expect as polls open this weekend.

In my colleague’s latest article from Deutschland, he provides you with an run down of the runners and riders, polling data and the important context that details the weight of the pending election’s result.

