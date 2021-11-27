#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 27 November 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Birth registration delays continue and Toy Show catch-up.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 8:58 AM
9 minutes ago 394 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613741
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Birth registration delays

1. In our main story this morning, Órla Ryan reports that parents are paying private companies more than twice the going rate to get birth certificates for their children due to huge delays in registering their births in Dublin and nearby counties.

As previously reported by The Journal, the Eastern Registration Area of the Civil Registration Service – which serves Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow – lost all access to all of its operating systems from mid-May to the end of July as a result of the cyber attack on the HSE.

The ongoing effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on services is also having an impact. As a result, some parents are forced to wait two to three months before they can register the birth of their child.

Late Late Toy Show 

2. The 2021 Toy Show was on last night and, in case you missed it or want to relive it, here’s a rundown of the top 11 moments.

From child DJs to an appearance from Ed Sheeran, this year’s show had something for everyone.   

Variant of concern

3. The World Health Organization has officially designated a Covid-19 strain with some concerning mutations as a “variant of concern”.

It will be known as the Omicron variant.

The first known confirmed Omicron infection was from a specimen collected on November 9. In recent weeks, infections in South Africa have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection.

Broadway composer

4. Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim has died at the age of 91.

Sondheim – a US lyricist and composer best known for works including West Side Story and Sweeney Todd – died suddenly in his home yesterday.

Musical celebrities have paid tribute to Sondheim, who was described as having “fundamentally shifted an entire art form”.

Storm Arwen

5. A man died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland, amid weather warnings issued in Ireland and the UK.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Co Antrim. Warnings have been issued for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrived yesterday.

Europe cases 

6. Countries in Europe are scrambling to regain control over rising Covid-19 cases through the escalation of booster programmes and the reintroduction of restrictions. 

Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as Europe’s Covid-19 death toll passed 1.5 million this week.

Here’s a rundown of the current situation for a number of European countries.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Netherlands

7. Taking a closer look at the Netherlands, the country will be “effectively closed” in the evenings from tomorrow with bars, restaurants and many shops shutting early to curb a spike in Covid cases.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday that from tomorrow “the whole of the Netherlands is effectively closed between 5pm and 5am”.

“We have to be realistic, the daily figures are still too high,” Rutte added, referring to Covid-19 cases surpassing 20,000 a day. Around 85% of adults are vaccinated in the Netherlands. 

Appeal dismissed

8. Former school principal Patrick Harte failed in a bid to have his convictions for sexually abusing schoolboys in classrooms over 50 years ago overturned on appeal.

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal rejected what was described as an “extraordinary” submission by Harte that he was prejudiced after it emerged during the trial that he had not sought the blessing of a priest before entering a teacher training course.

Garda seizure

9. Gardaí have seized cash, designer bags, and documents after 24 searches across counties Meath and Dublin.

Among the items seized was €35,000 in cash, a 162 Hyundai Tucson, three high-value watches (Rolex and Chopard), designer handbags, electronic storage devices, and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie