Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,544 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949280
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in Cork with a post-mortem due to take place today. 

2. #PSC: There are still 80 temporary clerical officers assigned to the Public Services Card (PSC) project, a year after the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said these staff would be “phased out” in 2019.  

3. #NEW YORK: Five people have been stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City.

4. #VARADKAR: The Taoiseach has said he isn’t ashamed of his government’s record when it comes to housing. 

5. #STATE PAPERS: Ireland and the UK expressed their opposition to the US issuing a travel advisory following several bomb threats on the Dublin-Belfast line in 1989, State Papers reveal. 

6. #CLARE: Gardaí are treating an incident in which a number of cars were set alight in Co Clare on Friday night as criminal damage.

7. #IRISH ARRESTS: Over 1,100 Irish citizens were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year. 

8. #HONG KONG: Police have arrested 15 people amid fresh clashes with anti-government protesters. 

9. #STOWING AWAY THE TIME: RTÉ has confirmed that popular show Reeling in the Years will be returning to recap the 2010s. 

