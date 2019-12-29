The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in Cork with a post-mortem due to take place today.

2. #PSC: There are still 80 temporary clerical officers assigned to the Public Services Card (PSC) project, a year after the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said these staff would be “phased out” in 2019.



3. #NEW YORK: Five people have been stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City.

4. #VARADKAR: The Taoiseach has said he isn’t ashamed of his government’s record when it comes to housing.

5. #STATE PAPERS: Ireland and the UK expressed their opposition to the US issuing a travel advisory following several bomb threats on the Dublin-Belfast line in 1989, State Papers reveal.

6. #CLARE: Gardaí are treating an incident in which a number of cars were set alight in Co Clare on Friday night as criminal damage.

7. #IRISH ARRESTS: Over 1,100 Irish citizens were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.

8. #HONG KONG: Police have arrested 15 people amid fresh clashes with anti-government protesters.

9. #STOWING AWAY THE TIME: RTÉ has confirmed that popular show Reeling in the Years will be returning to recap the 2010s.