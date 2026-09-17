The National Transport Authority said that for every 10% fare increase, passenger numbers fall by 3% Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Will fare increases change how often you use public transport?

Adult fares are due to increase in January.
10.33am, 17 Sep 2026
2.5k
28

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) expects passenger numbers to drop as a result of upcoming fare increases, it has confirmed.

Adult fares on buses and trains across the country are set to increase by an average of 15% from January.

Jeremy Ryan, the NTA’s Director of Public Transport Services, said that he is “optimistic” there will not be a “significant decrease” in passenger numbers when fares go up.

However, Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee argued that higher fares could lead to more people switching to cars, which would result in increased traffic congestion.

With that, we are wondering: Will higher public transport fares change how often you use it?


Poll Results:

No (513)
Yes (503)
I don't use public transport (216)
I don't have another travel option (195)
Not sure (56)

Author
View 28 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
28 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie