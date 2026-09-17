Will fare increases change how often you use public transport?

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THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) expects passenger numbers to drop as a result of upcoming fare increases, it has confirmed.
Adult fares on buses and trains across the country are set to increase by an average of 15% from January.
Jeremy Ryan, the NTA’s Director of Public Transport Services, said that he is “optimistic” there will not be a “significant decrease” in passenger numbers when fares go up.
However, Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee argued that higher fares could lead to more people switching to cars, which would result in increased traffic congestion.
With that, we are wondering: Will higher public transport fares change how often you use it?
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