Will fare increases change how often you use public transport?

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) expects passenger numbers to drop as a result of upcoming fare increases, it has confirmed.

Adult fares on buses and trains across the country are set to increase by an average of 15% from January.

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Jeremy Ryan, the NTA’s Director of Public Transport Services, said that he is “optimistic” there will not be a “significant decrease” in passenger numbers when fares go up.

However, Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee argued that higher fares could lead to more people switching to cars, which would result in increased traffic congestion.

With that, we are wondering: Will higher public transport fares change how often you use it?

