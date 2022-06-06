#Open journalism No news is bad news

QUIZ: How well do you know Jurassic Park?

Film number 6 in the series is on the way soon so let’s test your knowledge!

By Jamie McCarron Monday 6 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
8 minutes ago 951 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777963

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION will be hitting Irish cinemas on Friday, depicting a world where humans and dinosaurs co-exist.

But this week also marks the 29th anniversary of the release of the billion-dollar film that launched the franchise.

So this bank holiday we’re asking you, how much do you know about the original Jurassic Park?

What was the name of the tropical island where Jurassic Park was opened?
Universal Pictures
San Domingo
Isla Nublar

Pueblo Blanco
Santiago
What job did Ian Malcolm, Jeff Goldblum's character, have?
Universal Pictures
Biologist
Paleontologist

Biologist
Mathematician
Which of these actors DID NOT audition for Goldblum's role?
Universal Pictures
Johnny Depp
Michael J. Fox

Jim Carrey
Tom Hanks
Which author wrote the 1990 novel that Jurassic Park was based off?
NeoJurassica on Reddit
Michael Crichton
Sally Rooney

R L Stine
Roald Dahl
How long are dinosaurs actually on-screen in the 2 hour and 7 minute film?
Universal Pictures
22 minutes
7 minutes

Not at all
15 minutes
Which character utters the famous line "Life finds a way"?
Universal Pictures
John Hammond
Dr Henry Wu

Mr DNA
Ian Malcolm
Which dinosaur in the film spit venom?
Universal Pictures
Velociraptor
Dilophosaurus

Galimimus
Spinosaurus
Due to budgetary concerns Spielberg's team didn't actually clone dinosaurs and the T-rex's famous roar was edited together from noises from several animals. Which animal WAS NOT used in this process?
Universal Pictures
Tiger
Baby elephant

Wolf
Alligator
Jurassic Park made over $900 million in it's first theatrical run and went on to gross over $1 billion. It was the highest grossing film of all time until being de-throned by....?
CGTN
The Matrix
Batman Begins

Titanic
Avatar
A giant statue of Goldblum was placed in London in 2018, depicting the often-parodied scene of his character lounging topless. What did the actor (smugly) compare it to?
SCOTT GARFITT/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK
The tomb of Tutankhamun
The Statue of Liberty

Michelangelo's David
Big Ben
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Universal Pictures
You scored out of !
Clever Girl
Quite impressive
Share your result:
Universal Pictures
You scored out of !
Not too shabby
Share your result:
Getty Images
You scored out of !
Pterrible!
That's the best you can do?
Share your result:

