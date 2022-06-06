QUIZ: How well do you know Jurassic Park?

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION will be hitting Irish cinemas on Friday, depicting a world where humans and dinosaurs co-exist.

But this week also marks the 29th anniversary of the release of the billion-dollar film that launched the franchise.

So this bank holiday we’re asking you, how much do you know about the original Jurassic Park?

What was the name of the tropical island where Jurassic Park was opened? Universal Pictures San Domingo Isla Nublar

Pueblo Blanco Santiago What job did Ian Malcolm, Jeff Goldblum's character, have? Universal Pictures Biologist Paleontologist

Biologist Mathematician Which of these actors DID NOT audition for Goldblum's role? Universal Pictures Johnny Depp Michael J. Fox

Jim Carrey Tom Hanks Which author wrote the 1990 novel that Jurassic Park was based off? NeoJurassica on Reddit Michael Crichton Sally Rooney

R L Stine Roald Dahl How long are dinosaurs actually on-screen in the 2 hour and 7 minute film? Universal Pictures 22 minutes 7 minutes

Not at all 15 minutes Which character utters the famous line "Life finds a way"? Universal Pictures John Hammond Dr Henry Wu

Mr DNA Ian Malcolm Which dinosaur in the film spit venom? Universal Pictures Velociraptor Dilophosaurus

Galimimus Spinosaurus Due to budgetary concerns Spielberg's team didn't actually clone dinosaurs and the T-rex's famous roar was edited together from noises from several animals. Which animal WAS NOT used in this process? Universal Pictures Tiger Baby elephant

Wolf Alligator Jurassic Park made over $900 million in it's first theatrical run and went on to gross over $1 billion. It was the highest grossing film of all time until being de-throned by....? CGTN The Matrix Batman Begins

Titanic Avatar A giant statue of Goldblum was placed in London in 2018, depicting the often-parodied scene of his character lounging topless. What did the actor (smugly) compare it to? SCOTT GARFITT/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK The tomb of Tutankhamun The Statue of Liberty

Michelangelo's David Big Ben Answer all the questions to see your result! Universal Pictures You scored out of ! Clever Girl Quite impressive Share your result: Share Universal Pictures You scored out of ! Not too shabby Share your result: Share Getty Images You scored out of ! Pterrible! That's the best you can do? Share your result: Share