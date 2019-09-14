Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Dublin and Kerry went head to head in the replay of the All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A new poll puts Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael nearly neck-and-neck.

Meat processors and beef farmers met again today as agriculture minister Michael Creed tried to find an agreement to end the ongoing dispute.

Leo Varadkar has defended the Public Services Card (PSC), stating that it has been “very successful”. He confirmed that the government has yet to file any court documents appealing findings in a report on the card compiled by the Data Protection Commissioner.

An Post has told customers to be aware of scammers who are texting people purporting to be from the company telling them they’ve won a prize.

Hundreds of people gathered in Oughterard today to protest any possible opening of a Direct Provision centre in the Galway town.

Politicians came together in the Ulster Hall in Belfast to call for a second referendum on Brexit.

Dublin defeated Kerry to claim a fifth All-Ireland title in a row.

International

Participants in the Rixdorfer Straw Bale Rolls roll large, round straw bales around Richardplatz in Berlin. Source: Paul Zinken/DPA/PA Images

#BIN LADEN: Donald Trump confirmed today that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

#FIRE: Drone attacks caused large fires at two Saudi Arabia oil facilities today.

#GOLDEN THRONE: Police in the UK are on the search for thieves who stole a toilet made out of gold from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

Parting shot

The BBC reports that a baby has been born on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9.11pm weighing 9lb 11oz.

Her mother has called her a ”little miracle”.