This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:55 PM
17 minutes ago 884 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4810076

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

james-mccarthy-and-brian-fenton-with-david-moran Dublin and Kerry went head to head in the replay of the All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • A new poll puts Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael nearly neck-and-neck.
  • Meat processors and beef farmers met again today as agriculture minister Michael Creed tried to find an agreement to end the ongoing dispute. 
  • Leo Varadkar has defended the Public Services Card (PSC), stating that it has been “very successful”. He confirmed that the government has yet to file any court documents appealing findings in a report on the card compiled by the Data Protection Commissioner.
  • An Post has told customers to be aware of scammers who are texting people purporting to be from the company telling them they’ve won a prize.
  • Hundreds of people gathered in Oughterard today to protest any possible opening of a Direct Provision centre in the Galway town. 
  • Politicians came together in the Ulster Hall in Belfast to call for a second referendum on Brexit. 
  • Dublin defeated Kerry to claim a fifth All-Ireland title in a row. 

International

rixdorfer-straw-bale-rollers Participants in the Rixdorfer Straw Bale Rolls roll large, round straw bales around Richardplatz in Berlin. Source: Paul Zinken/DPA/PA Images

#BIN LADEN: Donald Trump confirmed today that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

#FIRE: Drone attacks caused large fires at two Saudi Arabia oil facilities today.

#GOLDEN THRONE: Police in the UK are on the search for thieves who stole a toilet made out of gold from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

Parting shot

The BBC reports that a baby has been born on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9.11pm weighing 9lb 11oz.

Her mother has called her a ”little miracle”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie