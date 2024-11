GARDAÍ HAVE STOOD down the search operation for missing couple William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane in open lands in north Dublin.

The operation began last Friday, and was stood down today after “nothing of evidential value” was discovered.

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane were last seen in April 2015, gardaí have said previously. In 2016 the case was upgraded to a murder investigation. Seven people have previously been arrested by gardaí investigating the disappearance.

On Saturday, William’s parents visited the site of the search and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Mrs Maughan, his mother, said: “If I get him back and I bury him, I can go to his grave and I can say ‘good morning son or goodnight son’, and I know he’s there and before I leave this, my time on Earth and my husband Joe, at least my family won’t have to go through what we’re going through. We will have that closure.”

The couple had been living in a caravan in Gormanston, Co Meath, but had decided to return to William’s family home in Tallaght.

The couple had been in Balbriggan on April 14, and got a taxi shortly after 2.30pm to Gormanston, where Mr Maughan’s mother was to collect them and their belongings.

He spoke to his mother at around 2.30pm, asking her to come to Gormanston, but when she arrived just before 3pm, she could not find the pair.

She went on to report them as missing.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the disappearance and murder of William Maughan and Anna Varslavane to speak with investigating Gardaí.

Given the passage of time since their disappearance individuals personal circumstances may now have changed and people may now be in a position to either speak to investigating Gardaí or to provide information now that they may not have been able to provide before.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Any information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Includes reporting by Press Association