The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met today in Dublin.

2. #BYE BYE BERCOW: The House of Commons speaker announced he will step down either ahead of an early general election or on 31 October.

3. #BERNARD SHAW: The popular Dublin pub, which also hosts the Eatyard food space, is to close in October.

4. #FSAI: Six food businesses received closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in August.

5. #’COMPO CULTURE’: Personal injury awards in Ireland have been dropping despite claims that out-of-control claims are feeding prices.