Monday 9 September, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met today in Dublin. 

2. #BYE BYE BERCOW: The House of Commons speaker announced he will step down either ahead of an early general election or on 31 October.

3. #BERNARD SHAW: The popular Dublin pub, which also hosts the Eatyard food space, is to close in October.

4. #FSAI: Six food businesses received closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in August.

5. #’COMPO CULTURE’: Personal injury awards in Ireland have been dropping despite claims that out-of-control claims are feeding prices. 

