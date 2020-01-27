This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Jan 2020, 5:04 PM
If you're staying up to watch the RTÉ debate tonight, it's going to be a long night in more ways than one...
Image: Shutterstock/Jul Fahri
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FGM: The parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation have been jailed after being found guilty last year following a trial.

2. #RTÉ DEBATE: Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín has withdrawn his application for a High Court injunction preventing a planned televised political debate tonight.

3. #TRAGEDY: Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are to be made available to the community in Newcastle, Co Dublin following the deaths of three children on Friday.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 80, and the total number of infected has risen to 2,744, China’s National Health Commission has said.

5. #RIP KOBE: Tributes continue to be paid to the basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash yesterday. Here’s a look back at the skills that made him so influential. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

