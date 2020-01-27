The 5 at 5: Monday

If you're staying up to watch the RTÉ debate tonight, it's going to be a long night in more ways than one...

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FGM: The parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation have been jailed after being found guilty last year following a trial.

2. #RTÉ DEBATE: Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín has withdrawn his application for a High Court injunction preventing a planned televised political debate tonight.

3. #TRAGEDY: Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are to be made available to the community in Newcastle, Co Dublin following the deaths of three children on Friday.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 80, and the total number of infected has risen to 2,744, China’s National Health Commission has said.

5. #RIP KOBE: Tributes continue to be paid to the basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash yesterday. Here’s a look back at the skills that made him so influential.