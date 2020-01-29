The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MANHUNT: Gardaí in North Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey today.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A ‘small number’ of Irish people are being evacuated from Wuhan in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

3. #NEWCASTLE: A woman in her 40s is due to appear in court in connection with the deaths of three children at a house in Dublin on Friday.

4. #FREE TRANSPORT: Solidarity-People Before Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.

5. #RIVER BARROW: Ireland’s longest bridge opened at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.