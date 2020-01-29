This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MANHUNT: Gardaí in North Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey today. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A ‘small number’ of Irish people are being evacuated from Wuhan in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. 

3. #NEWCASTLE: A woman in her 40s is due to appear in court in connection with the deaths of three children at a house in Dublin on Friday.

4. #FREE TRANSPORT: Solidarity-People Before Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.

5. #RIVER BARROW: Ireland’s longest bridge opened at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

