The 8 at 8: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GONE GIRL British MP and cabinet minister Amber Rudd has resigned from the Conservative party in response to Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.

2. #PSC Transport Minister Shane Ross has said civil servants in his department were “vindicated” over their concerns around the Public Services Card, following the findings of the Data Protection Commissioner’s report.

3. #CORK Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Bandon Road in Cork city.

4. #HEROES The second national day to recognise the contribution of Ireland’s frontline workers in the emergency and security services took place in Dublin’s city centre yesterday.

5. #BREXIT Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to refuse any checks on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

6. #SCHOOL WOES School secretaries have raised concerns about schools not implementing the 2.5% annual pay increases.

7. #MISSING Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old boy.

8. #SUNNY SPELLS There is a mixed bag in store on the weather front today as cloud in the west early on is set to move eastwards later in the day bring patchy showers. Temperatures of between 15C to 19C.

