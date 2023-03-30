Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 30 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
1. Pope Francis spent last night in hospital in Rome and the 86-year-old is continuing to receive treatment today for what the Vatican has said is a respiratory infection.
A spokesman initially said the pontiff had been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital Wednesday for previously scheduled tests – but in a later statement revealed that Francis had complained in previous days of “breathing difficulties.”
2. US President Joe Biden has said the increased terror threat in Northern Ireland won’t impact his planned upcoming visit.
Biden is due to visit both sides of the border during a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
3. Only 29 properties were available to rent for people accessing the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) over the last month, according to the Simon Communities of Ireland – the lowest since the charity began recording the numbers in 2015.
The March 2023 Locked Out of the Market report found no properties at the standard rate of HAP and only 29 properties within discretionary HAP rates.
4. A State pension fund should be set up to support the State pension, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has said.
The IFAC has warned the funding of the State pension will come under increasing pressure in the coming decade as the population ages.
5. Several people are expected to have died after two US army helicopters collided at a military base in Kentucky last night.
A spokesperson for the Fort Campbell base in Trigg County, Kentucky told local media that two Blackhawk helicopters crashed into each other during a routine training mission at 9:35pm (1:35am GMT).
6. A father and son who allegedly changed the locks on a property they owned on Glasheen Road in Cork and ejected the tenants by force are due to appear before Cork District Court in May, having both been charged with four offences.
Daniel and Donal Lynch, aged 62 and 32 respectively, of Moanmore, Castleisland, Co Kerry have been charged in relation to alleged offences which occurred at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road in Cork city on 11 August 2022.
7. A man who took Gwyneth Paltrow to court over a ski crash incident has said it is “very difficult” to sue a celebrity, as the US trial draws to a close.
Terry Sanderson said his entire life had been “exposed” during the trial, and felt that its purpose had been to make him “regret” bringing action against the Hollywood actress.
8. Osprey birds are expected to be reintroduced into Ireland this summer.
In a tweet yesterday, the Irish Wildlife Trust said it is “thrilled to hear that NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service) are planning to reintroduce ospreys to Irish skies this summer”.
9. At least 31 people have died and seven people are still missing after a ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire between Philippine islands, a provincial governor has said.
Many of those rescued jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were pulled from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, said governor Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan.
