EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Iran letter

1. President Michael D Higgins has said he does not regret comments he made yesterday about the Israeli embassy circulating a letter he wrote to the Iranian President.

Strikes on Lebanon

2. The Israeli military has said it hit dozens of Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon overnight.

Yesterday, Israeli air strikes killed at least 492 people, including 35 children, the health ministry said, marking the deadliest day of cross-border violence since the Gaza war began.

Intermezzo

3. Bookshops have been gearing up for what promises to be a busy day with Irish author Sally Rooney’s new novel Intermezzo going on sale this morning.

Shops have been weighing up whether they should open early to meet the demand and shift some copies during rush hour today.

Advertisement

Children’s hospital

4. The past performances of companies bidding for future public construction projects should be used as a factor in the EU procurement regulations, the Taoiseach has said.

His comments in the wake of a row between BAM – the lead construction company behind the delayed and expensive National Children’s Hospital – the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the board of the future hospital yesterday.

Irish in Lebanon

5. A spokesperson for the Defence Forces has confirmed that all Irish soldiers currently deployed in Lebanon are “safe and accounted for”.

Patrick Nugent

6. The body of Patrick Nugent – a man who died in mysterious circumstances in February 1984 – will be exhumed by gardaí tomorrow in Co Clare as part of the renewed investigation into his death.

Car hijacked

7. Gardaí are searching for a suspect who allegedly hijacked a car from the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin city this afternoon.

A young baby was in the back seat when the car was taken.

Harris on war

8. Taoiseach Simon Harris has said world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week need to reflect on the fact that there is an inconsistent application of international law when it comes to the actions of Russia and Israel.

As global figure heads gather in New York this week for the annual UN General Assembly, Harris has said the political leaders need to take greater efforts to “call out” Israel for its “breaches” of international law.