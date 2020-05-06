The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENT CRISIS: Ireland could see a huge spike in the number of people evicted from rental accommodation when the current ban on tenancy terminations expires.

2. #COVID-19: A number of gardaí were ordered to self-isolate after at least one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 at Mountjoy Garda Station, leading to an entire unit being stood down for a short period of time.

3. #NEIL FERGUSON: A scientist whose research aided Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a lockdown in the UK has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting an “error of judgement”.

4. #GOVT FORMATION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his Fine Gael party colleagues that he is confident a new government can be in place by next month.

5. #US: President Donald Trump has said that the country is going to start to re-open, as the White House confirmed it is set to disband its emergency coronavirus taskforce.

6. #DEAF COMMUNITY: Simple tasks are posing greater challenges to people who are deaf and hard of hearing during the Covid-19 crisis.

7. #IRISH ROADS: The number of uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads rose to 164,773 last year, an increase of almost 14,000 from 2018.

8. #ORDER!: Boris Johnson is due to answer questions in the House of Commons today, a day after the UK was confirmed to have the highest death toll in Europe.