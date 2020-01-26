This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 January, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #GARDAÍ: Commissioner Drew Harris has earmarked a €23 million reduction in spending for the Dublin region as he told his chiefs across the country to keep their budgets in check for the year, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #NEWCASTLE: A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the bodies of three children who were found at a home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Friday evening. 

3. #GE2020: Support for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin has jumped ahead of General Election 2020, according to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll. 

4. #CHINA: The coronavirus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far.

5. #WEXFORD: A man in his 30s has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning. 

6. #MEDICINE: The HSE has issued a tender valued at €1.365 billion for its new “dynamic purchasing system” for medicines across the health service.

7. #TURKEY: Rescue teams in Turkey continue to pull survivors from collapsed buildings today, more than a day and a half after a powerful earthquake hit the country’s east, killing at least 31 people.

8. #REBUILDING IRELAND: A man who applied for a government-backed mortgage scheme under his name only was turned down because his wife is a non-EU national.

9. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A new report from a Dublin drug and alcohol taskforce has noted easy access to drugs in west Dublin, facilitated in part by an increase in the number of under 18s dealing.

