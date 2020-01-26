The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Commissioner Drew Harris has earmarked a €23 million reduction in spending for the Dublin region as he told his chiefs across the country to keep their budgets in check for the year, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #NEWCASTLE: A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the bodies of three children who were found at a home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Friday evening.

3. #GE2020: Support for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin has jumped ahead of General Election 2020, according to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll.

4. #CHINA: The coronavirus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far.

5. #WEXFORD: A man in his 30s has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

6. #MEDICINE: The HSE has issued a tender valued at €1.365 billion for its new “dynamic purchasing system” for medicines across the health service.

7. #TURKEY: Rescue teams in Turkey continue to pull survivors from collapsed buildings today, more than a day and a half after a powerful earthquake hit the country’s east, killing at least 31 people.

8. #REBUILDING IRELAND: A man who applied for a government-backed mortgage scheme under his name only was turned down because his wife is a non-EU national.

9. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A new report from a Dublin drug and alcohol taskforce has noted easy access to drugs in west Dublin, facilitated in part by an increase in the number of under 18s dealing.