Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Phil Hogan, beef workers and John Bolton’s firing made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,983 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4803764

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shaw. The management of The Bernard Shaw pub on Dublin's Richmond Street said it will close at the end of October. Source: GoogleMaps

  • Meat Industry Ireland said that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the ongoing beef dispute.
  • Phil Hogan was nominated as the new EU Commissioner for Trade by the President-elect of the European Commission. 
  • The funeral of Nóra Quoirin took place in the Belfast church where she was baptised. 
  • RTÉ confirmed their coverage plans for Saturday’s All-Ireland final replay with Joe Brolly absent from their punditry panels.
  • Gardaí arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found at a rented house in Cork city at the weekend.
  • A county councillor faces a significant legal bill arising out of his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Primetime Programme.
  • The High Court ruled that Lord Magan, a member of the British House of Lords, is not entitled to a new tenancy of the €20 million Castletown Cox mansion and 500 acre estate in Kilkenny.

THE WORLD 

the-testaments-released Margaret Atwood on the global publication day of her new book: The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Source: Ian West/PA Images

#BYE BYE BOLTON: US national security adviser was fired by Donald Trump. 

#GEORGIA: Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from a capsized cargo ship.

#OCCUPIED TERRITORIES: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected on 17 September.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed last’s night shenanigans in the House of Commons ahead of parliament’s suspension, here’s a reminder of how it all went down. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

 

