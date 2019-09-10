Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The management of The Bernard Shaw pub on Dublin's Richmond Street said it will close at the end of October. Source: GoogleMaps

Meat Industry Ireland said that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the ongoing beef dispute.

Phil Hogan was nominated as the new EU Commissioner for Trade by the President-elect of the European Commission.

The funeral of Nóra Quoirin took place in the Belfast church where she was baptised.

RTÉ confirmed their coverage plans for Saturday's All-Ireland final replay with Joe Brolly absent from their punditry panels.

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found at a rented house in Cork city at the weekend.

A county councillor faces a significant legal bill arising out of his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ's Primetime Programme.

The High Court ruled that Lord Magan, a member of the British House of Lords, is not entitled to a new tenancy of the €20 million Castletown Cox mansion and 500 acre estate in Kilkenny.

THE WORLD

Margaret Atwood on the global publication day of her new book: The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Source: Ian West/PA Images

#BYE BYE BOLTON: US national security adviser was fired by Donald Trump.

#GEORGIA: Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from a capsized cargo ship.

#OCCUPIED TERRITORIES: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected on 17 September.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed last’s night shenanigans in the House of Commons ahead of parliament’s suspension, here’s a reminder of how it all went down.