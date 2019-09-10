Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Meat Industry Ireland said that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the ongoing beef dispute.
- Phil Hogan was nominated as the new EU Commissioner for Trade by the President-elect of the European Commission.
- The funeral of Nóra Quoirin took place in the Belfast church where she was baptised.
- RTÉ confirmed their coverage plans for Saturday’s All-Ireland final replay with Joe Brolly absent from their punditry panels.
- Gardaí arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found at a rented house in Cork city at the weekend.
- A county councillor faces a significant legal bill arising out of his failed High Court bid to halt an ethics inquiry into comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Primetime Programme.
- The High Court ruled that Lord Magan, a member of the British House of Lords, is not entitled to a new tenancy of the €20 million Castletown Cox mansion and 500 acre estate in Kilkenny.
THE WORLD
#BYE BYE BOLTON: US national security adviser was fired by Donald Trump.
#GEORGIA: Coast Guard rescuers pulled four trapped men alive from a capsized cargo ship.
#OCCUPIED TERRITORIES: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected on 17 September.
PARTING SHOT
In case you missed last’s night shenanigans in the House of Commons ahead of parliament’s suspension, here’s a reminder of how it all went down.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
