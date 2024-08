NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public on O'Connell Street in Dublin, ahead of a homecoming event for Irish Olympic athletes returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting with top security and defence officials dedicated to the situation in Kursk and Belgorod border regions. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MALTA: An Irishman was shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering a woman yesterday.

#LEBANON: A video emerged apparently showing the moment Irish peacekeepers were hit in an airstrike as they drove through a South Lebanon village.

#BELGOROD: Russia ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighbouring Kursk region.

#WARNING: The EU’s top digital official wrote to Elon Musk to remind him of his legal duty to stop “harmful content” from spreading on X, hours before the tech billionaire interviews Donald Trump live on the platform.

#WILDFIRE: A massive forest fire filled the skies over Athens with smoke and begun burning through the Greek capital’s northern suburbs as firefighters struggled desperately to contain the blaze.

PARTING SHOT

As we mentioned above, a sea of green, white and orange welcomed Team Ireland home from the Paris Olympics today during an event in Dublin city centre.

You can read about how the homecoming played out in this piece.

We’ll leave you with some more photos of the celebrations today.

a large crowd of people and fans waiting outside the GPO in O'Connell Street for Team Ireland to arrive. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Women's 4x400m relay team - Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley, Kelly McGrory and Lauren Cadden. Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Rhys McClenaghan letting some members of the crowd touch his Gold medal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kellie Harrington takes a photo with a fan. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry, and rowers Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle with their medals. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Olympic gold medallist Daniel Wiffen leads the crowd in a chant of "Olé Olé Olé" at the public homecoming in Dublin City🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/kNs5m10gnc — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) August 12, 2024