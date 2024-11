NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Coláiste Pobal Setanta students at the launch of Stand Up Awareness Week, as part of advocacy group Belong To's national anti-LGBTQ+ bullying campaign. Damien Eagers / Julien Behal Photography Damien Eagers / Julien Behal Photography / Julien Behal Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Not quite a baked Alaska: Artist Upali Dias holds two sculptures of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Voting is in full swing as America chooses its next president. You can follow live updates here.

#EU:Former Finance Minister Michael McGrath took questions in front of over 140 MEPs who wanted to test his credentials as the next potential European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law.

#MIDDLE EAST:Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant following increasingly public differences over the ongoing war in Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

You likely saw the images from Dublin city centre last week: hundreds of people lining O’Connell Street on Halloween night, all eagerly awaiting a promised parade. But it soon became clear there was no parade and these people had been duped by online misinformation.

The Journal’s FactCheck Editor Stephen McDermott joined The Explainer pod to examine how this happened, and how the rise of ‘AI slop’ has created a breeding ground for this type of content. You can listen here.