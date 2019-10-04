This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 4 Oct 2019, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4652 Paschal Donohoe_90581810 The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe speaking to the media ahead of next week's Budget. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Leo Varadkar said that he would likely agree to another Brexit extension, if a request is made by UK prime minister Boris Johnson.
  • After Storm Lorenzo, power has been restored to thousands of properties across the country but substantial flooding remains in parts of the country. 
  • The whale spotted in the River Liffey this week has been found dead near Dublin port. 
  • The FAI has requested the postponement of a scheduled appearance before the Oireachtas Commitee on Sport later this month. 
  • The PSNI has appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in what is being described as a “brutal” paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.
  • Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has said that this year’s Budget is based on a no-deal Brexit. 
  • Five new Irish restaurants have been included in this year’s Bib Gourmand awards. 
  • Environmental activists have said they expect to be confronted by gardaí for their actions when disruption begins next week. 

INTERNATIONAL

gorilla-sculpture Chairman of the British Ironworks Centre Clive Knowles stands by Luke Kite's 12ft sculpture of a gorilla, entitled 'Gorilla Apocalypse', in Shropshire. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has said that he will not delay Brexit, even as the EU told him that his proposals “do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement”.

#PHONE HACKING: Prince Harry has initiated legal proceedings against the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

#HONG KONG: Protesters moved into the centre of the city after Carrie Lam used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies in a hardening of the government’s stance after four months of demonstrations.

Parting shot

 The Beatles’ Abbey Road is back at number one in the UK charts – 50 years after it first topped the album chart.

It seems people decided to come together to buy the special anniversary edition of the classic album. 

