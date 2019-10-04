Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar said that he would likely agree to another Brexit extension, if a request is made by UK prime minister Boris Johnson.
- After Storm Lorenzo, power has been restored to thousands of properties across the country but substantial flooding remains in parts of the country.
- The whale spotted in the River Liffey this week has been found dead near Dublin port.
- The FAI has requested the postponement of a scheduled appearance before the Oireachtas Commitee on Sport later this month.
- The PSNI has appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in what is being described as a “brutal” paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.
- Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has said that this year’s Budget is based on a no-deal Brexit.
- Five new Irish restaurants have been included in this year’s Bib Gourmand awards.
- Environmental activists have said they expect to be confronted by gardaí for their actions when disruption begins next week.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has said that he will not delay Brexit, even as the EU told him that his proposals “do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement”.
#PHONE HACKING: Prince Harry has initiated legal proceedings against the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror newspapers over alleged phone hacking.
#HONG KONG: Protesters moved into the centre of the city after Carrie Lam used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies in a hardening of the government’s stance after four months of demonstrations.
Parting shot
The Beatles’ Abbey Road is back at number one in the UK charts – 50 years after it first topped the album chart.
It seems people decided to come together to buy the special anniversary edition of the classic album.
