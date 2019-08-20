This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Trump is talking about Greenland again and vehicles clamped in Dublin… here’s your round up of the day.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 9:02 PM
46 minutes ago 1,620 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4775539

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

coveney Simon Coveney spoke with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay today and expressed concern over Johnson's letter to Donald Tusk. Source: Sam Boal

  • During a 30 minute conversation by phone with UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Tánaiste Simon Coveney “conveyed disappointment” with Boris Johnson’s letter to the EU.
  • A High Court will decide tomorrow whether Ryanair pilots who are planning to go on strike on Thursday will be allowed to proceed.
  • Two men have been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb underneath a police officer’s car in Belfast two months ago.
  • Property website Daft.ie has been ordered to block discriminatory advertising from its website in a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). 
  • Almost 130 motorists are having their vehicles clamped each day in Dublin City on average, according to figures from Dublin City Council. 
  • An Oireachtas committee is to recommend that the national broadband network remain in public ownership.

WORLD

greenland Donald Trump tweeted this image today. Source: Twitter

#ITALY Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte is to resign following the collapse of his party’s coalition with the far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

#BRAZIL A gunman holding a busload of passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro has been shot dead by police, officials said, ending an hours-long hijacking.

#TRUMP US president Donald Trump has jokingly promised not to build an enormous hotel in Greenland, two days after he spoke about buying the Danish territory.

Parting Shot

Bond movies make up one of the longest running movie franchises in the world, and has delivered some of the most iconic movie catchphrases to grace our screens – ‘Shaken not stirred’ and ‘The names Bond…’ to name a few. 

Today, filmakers behind the next James Bond movie confirmed the name of the 25th movie in the series will be ‘No Time to Die’ and will be released on 3 April 2020. 

Videos of the cast and crew filming on the streets of London went viral on social media, a taster of the buzz that will surely come when the next installment in the series is released.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie