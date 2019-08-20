Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Coveney spoke with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay today and expressed concern over Johnson's letter to Donald Tusk. Source: Sam Boal

During a 30 minute conversation by phone with UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Tánaiste Simon Coveney “conveyed disappointment” with Boris Johnson’s letter to the EU.

A High Court will decide tomorrow whether Ryanair pilots who are planning to go on strike on Thursday will be allowed to proceed.

who are planning to go on strike on Thursday will be allowed to proceed. Two men have been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb underneath a police officer’s car in Belfast two months ago.

in Dublin as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb underneath a police officer’s car in Belfast two months ago. Property website Daft.ie has been ordered to block discriminatory advertising from its website in a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

from its website in a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). Almost 130 motorists are having their vehicles clamped each day in Dublin City on average, according to figures from Dublin City Council.

each day in Dublin City on average, according to figures from Dublin City Council. An Oireachtas committee is to recommend that the national broadband network remain in public ownership.

WORLD

Donald Trump tweeted this image today. Source: Twitter

#ITALY Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte is to resign following the collapse of his party’s coalition with the far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

#BRAZIL A gunman holding a busload of passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro has been shot dead by police, officials said, ending an hours-long hijacking.

#TRUMP US president Donald Trump has jokingly promised not to build an enormous hotel in Greenland, two days after he spoke about buying the Danish territory.

Parting Shot

Bond movies make up one of the longest running movie franchises in the world, and has delivered some of the most iconic movie catchphrases to grace our screens – ‘Shaken not stirred’ and ‘The names Bond…’ to name a few.

Today, filmakers behind the next James Bond movie confirmed the name of the 25th movie in the series will be ‘No Time to Die’ and will be released on 3 April 2020.

Videos of the cast and crew filming on the streets of London went viral on social media, a taster of the buzz that will surely come when the next installment in the series is released.