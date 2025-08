NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aoife Rose Hagan from Derry with her horse Mastermind at the RDS Horse Show photocall Ireland photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump shouts at reporters from the roof of the West Wing Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly considering ordering the military to totally occupy the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

#PALESTINE: Footage taken from a French military plane offered a rare glimpse of the extent of the devastation in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

#USA: Bill and Hillary Clinton were called to testify in Washington DC about Jeffrey Epstein.

#TRADE WARS: Donald Trump said tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could go as high as 250%.

PARTING SHOT

ED SHEERAN MADE a surprise appearance at an Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford town this afternoon at the well-known Sky & The Ground pub.

Massive crowds gathered on the streets of the south-east town today, hoping to catch a glimpse of the English singer, who frequently cites his Irish roots.

He was joined by members of the Irish bands Biird and Amble and performed a number of his original songs as well as traditional Irish trad tunes.

You can read the full article and watch the video here.