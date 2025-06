NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dympna Coyne, one of 14 Dublin City centenarians honoured at the Mansion House today. Peter Houlihan : Fennell Photography Peter Houlihan : Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians carry bags of flour distributed by the World Food Programme in Gaza city. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#HUNGARY: Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes that Hungary is setting a “political trap” for the EU in its attempts to ban Budapest’s Pride parade this weekend, during an interview in the central European city with The Journal’s Lauren Boland.

#ISRAEL: Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump after he weighed in on his long-running corruption trial and called for Israel’s “Great War Time Prime Minister” to be exonerated after the recent conflict with Iran.

#MEANWHILE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared “victory” over Israel and said his country will never surrender as he took aim at comments made by Trump.

PARTING SHOT

Three people who were abandoned as babies in different parts of Ireland in the 1960s – and later discovered they were siblings – believe there is a fourth sibling and that a new documentary could encourage them to make contact.

The remarkable story, which captured media attention on both sides of the border, will be explored in a new documentary called The Phone Box Babies.

It will air next week, on Wednesday 2 July at 9.35pm, on RTÉ One.

It promises to reveal new insights into the lives of three people who were abandoned as babies and discovered that they were siblings over five decades later.