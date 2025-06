THE WEATHER IS set to remain mixed and changeable over the weekend, Met Éireann has predicted.

Today is expected to be breezy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The rain will be most persistent across the west and northwest of the country, with long dry spells elsewhere.

The East has the best chance of seeing good weather, with east Leinster the most likely area to see sunny spells tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow is predicted to be humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees and fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Advertisement

Tonight will stay warm, humid and breezy with patchy rain and drizzle.

Lowest temperatures are predicted to be between 14 and 18 degrees.

Tomorrow will start be mostly cloudy in the morning, with scattered rain and drizzle.

It looks set to become drier and brighter across the northern half of the country tomorrow afternoon and evening, with Met Éireann forecasting sunny spells.

But cloud and patchy rain will linger in many southern areas throughout most of the day.

Highest temperatures are predicted to range between 17 and 23 degrees in moderate southwest winds.