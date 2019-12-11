Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin City University confers former Dublin GAA Manager Jim Gavin with an honorary doctorate at a special ceremony on its Glasnevin Campus. L-R, Liam O'Neill former president of the GAA; former Dublin GAA Manager Jim Gavin; Marty Morrissey and Dr Martin McAleese, DCU Chancellor. Source: Julien Behal Photography

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

has been further remanded in custody for four weeks. RTÉ has said it has deferred its decision on the relocation of its Lyric FM studios in Limerick.

studios in Limerick. A retired garda has been arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region

in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region The National Lottery has apologised after four jackpot prizes worth a total of €180,000 were left out of three scratch card games in recent years.

were left out of three scratch card games in recent years. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he will work with the Houses of the Oireachtas to develop “another adequate way” in which the questions around the expenses of former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy can be dealt with.

can be dealt with. There’s a row brewing in Fine Gael this evening after a backbench TD insisted he should be able to discuss or criticise party policy at a meeting of the parliamentary party.

party policy at a meeting of the parliamentary party. Gardaí ruled out terrorist links to the “random” stabbing of a Japanese man on a public street by an Egyptian man who claimed to be fighting for Isis, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

of a Japanese man on a public street by an Egyptian man who claimed to be fighting for Isis, the Central Criminal Court has heard. A disinformation campaign against changes to the sex education programme has been called out as “dangerous scaremongering” by Education Minister Joe McHugh.

WORLD

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, today. Survivors of a powerful volcanic eruption in New Zealand on Monday ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns, say those who first helped them. Source: Mark Baker/AP/Press Association Images

#MILKING IT: Boris Johnson started the final day of campaigning with a photo-op that saw him delivering milk, with the Prime Minister also entered a fridge to avoid a live TV interview.

#LAURA KUENESSBERG: The UK watchdog has warned that it may be an offence to share information obtained at postal vote opening sessions after the BBC’s political editor said she had been told that ballot papers already in painted a “grim” picture for Labour.

#SHOOTING: The mayor of New Jersey city has said gunmen targeted a Jewish supermarket during a shooting that killed six people.

PARTING SHOT

The man who started the ‘Milkshake Spring’ when he threw his drink over Tommy Robinson earlier this year has told the Guardian he’s not sure he’d do the same again despite all the offers of free dessert he’s gotten.