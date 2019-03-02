How much is this deserted island off the coast Galway on the market for? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

28,600: The number of people who are waiting to get their driving test date, but the RSA says the backlog is improving.

€1.25 million: The amount of money that a deserted island two miles off the coast of Galway is on the market for.



€1,000: The amount of money that a Brazilian couple were tricked out of in a new rental scam which has seen a number of people conned out of significant amounts of money in Dublin city centre.

42,000: The number of litres of water that the Irish Air Corps dropped to fight wildfires burning along the Dublin-Wicklow border.

1 million: The number of Green Card forms and electronic application templates issued to insurance providers by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland in preparation for a potential no-deal Brexit.

€3.43 million: The tax credits the production firm behind the Star Wars blockbuster movie The Last Jedi received from the Revenue Commissioner last year.

9,987: The number of homeless adults and children living in state-funded emergency accommodation across the country.

40,000: The number of people in Ireland who are problem gamblers, according to data published this week.

£33 million: The amount of money that the British government has agreed to pay to the Channel Tunnel operator, Eurotunnel, to settle a lawsuit the company took over a post-Brexit ferry contract.

4: The percentage increase in Electric Ireland’s residential gas and electricity prices, the second price increase for its customers in less than a year.

21.2 degrees Celsius: The temperature recorded in Kew Gardens in London this week, making it the UK’s hottest February day on record.

800: The number of years that a mummy – known as The Crusader – had been in the crypt of St Michan’s Church in Dublin before its head was stolen by vandals this week.

22,500: The number of runners that will take part in this year’s Dublin Marathon, an increase of 2,500 since last year.

$31 million: The amount of money that Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is on the market for. A steep cut from the $100 million asking price four years ago.