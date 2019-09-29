This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This parliament is a dead parliament': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

You come to us young people for hope. How dare you? We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg has berated world leaders at a UN climate summit, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Los Angeles Times/YouTube

You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.

US president Donald Trump has suggested that the person who released information to the whistleblower who made a number of allegations about his White House should be treated as a traitor.

0904 Stardust Disaster Inquest_90581211 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Over the years, the families have been unfortunately, spectators in their fight for justice. But today, they enter the ring in their own fight.

Darragh Mackin, solicitor representing survivors and the families of victims of the 1981 Stardust fire, speaking about the Attorney General granting new inquests.

Source: The Telegraph/YouTube

This Court has already concluded that the Prime Minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void and of no effect. This means that the Order in Council to which it led was also unlawful, void and of no effect and should be quashed. This means that when the Royal Commissioners walked into the House of Lords it was as if they walked in with a blank sheet of paper. The prorogation was also void and of no effect. Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 Justices.

Brendan Hale, president of the UK supreme court, delivering the landmark ruling that Boris Johnson of proroguing of parliament was declared illegal.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

This parliament is a dead parliament. It has no moral right to sit on these green benches.

UK attorney general Geoffrey Cox wasn’t too happy.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

What I will say is that the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox and indeed the best way to bring this country together would be, I think, to get Brexit done.

Speaking in that un-prorogued parliament, Boris Johnson refused to apologise for this comment. Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist a week before the Brexit vote in 2016. She had been a remain supporter.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

It is quite easy to overdose on GHB and that’s because the strengths can vary from batch to batch. It can be diluted with water if it’s being sold to someone, so you don’t know what the concentration is and the dose measured is in very small quantities. So 1ml can give you a euphoric kind of feeling, 1.5ml can cause you to sleep and 2ml would be an overdose where you go under or pass out, lose consciousness for about two or three hours.

Dr Kiran Santlal, Registrar in Psychiatry of Substance Misuse at the National Drug Treatment Centre, explaining why it’s so common to overdoes on G. Figures released this week show a rise in the number of overdoses from the drug, commonly used during chemsex.

74th-session-of-the-un-general-assembly-in-new-york Source: PA Images

Maybe it would be good if – one or two people do come straight our with it and they say they’d like a president that a just was handed the speeches to read out or that they’d like a president who didn’t have an opinion on anything like this.

President Michael D Higgins has said his recent comments on Defence Forces pay are “very much within the Constitution” after some people questioned the president getting involved in such an issue.

