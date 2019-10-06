This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It is not down to the consumption of a kangaroo's testicle': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: House of Commons
Image: House of Commons

healthy-ireland-campaign-2019 Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

I think it is appalling the amount of members of the Oireachtas that are bringing around vaping companies in here and asking me to meet them. I’ll never meet them, I’ll never meet them, so people can stop asking me to meet them.

Minister for Health Simon Harris appeared before an Oireachtas committee to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes.

lindsay-lohan-and-saudi-crown-prince-mbs-might-be-dating Source: PA Images

The region represents about 30% of the world’s energy supplies, about 20% of global trade passages, about 4% of the world GDP. Imagine all of these three things stop. This means a total collapse of the global economy, and not just Saudi Arabia or the Middle East countries.

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, warned that a conflict between his country and Iran could fundamentally disrupt the global economy.

women-in-the-world-conference Source: PA Images

Oftentimes, I hear people talking about Ireland as if this country owns Ireland. Ireland owes this country nothing. Ireland owes this country no concessions, it owes it no quarter, it owes it nothing.

Author and journalist Bonnie Greer on Ireland’s relationship with the United Kingdom.

US president Donald Trump on the impeachment proceedings he’s facing.

michael-mccoy-2 Source: Rachel McCoy

Three years of heartbreak and there is still no breakthrough. We know that someone is out there who knows what happened. Knows why my father is not with us. Knows how he died,” she said. Our entire world has changed and we miss him every day. For those people who do know what happened – justice will come.

The family of Michael McCoy – who was found dead in the Dublin Mountains back in 2016 - made an appeal for information on the third anniversary of his death.

united-nations-general-assembly-ireland Source: PA Images

As President of Ireland, I have offered an apology on behalf of the people of Ireland when there have been incidents of callous and unacceptable behaviour directed at refugees. I believe that we cannot and must not remain silent in the face of such attacks on refugees and migrants.

President Michael D Higgins told an audience in New York that Irish people must not “remain silent” in the face of attacks on refugees and asylum seekers.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

The state of my throat, which is purely temporary, is not down to the consumption of a kangaroo’s testicle.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaking while suffering from a raspy voice. This was in reference to Boris Johnson referring to the Chamber as similar to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Nicky Ryan
